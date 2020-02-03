Kareena Kapoor Khan And Taimur Ali Khan Prove That They Are The Most Stylish Mother-Son Duo Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kareena Kapoor Khan and son, Taimur Ali Khan also made a fashionable splash at Armaan Jain's wedding and won the netizens. The mother-son duo looked adorable as they posed for the camera. While Kareena was dressed in a sari, Taimur looked impressive in his kurta and pyjama. So, let's decode their outfits of the night.

Speaking about Kareena Kapoor first, she was styled by Tanya Ghavri. The actress wore a simple and understated sari by Nikasha and looked so sophisticated and a class apart as always. It was a pitambari yellow leheriya sari and she teamed it with a brown-hued blouse. Her sari featured dotted accents and black-hued stripes on the pallu, which was impeccably pleated. She accessorised her look with elaborate jhumkis from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas.

As for her makeup, it was highlighted by smoky kohl and pink lip shade. The tight bun rounded out her wedding avatar. As for Taimur Ali Khan, he wore a Raghavendra Rathore outfit. His attire consisted of a dotted blue kurta and white-hued pyjamas. He paired his ensemble with white shoes. So, what do you think about their outfits and look? Let us know that in the comment section.