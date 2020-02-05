Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Look Glamourous In Ethnic Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor had made stunning statements at their cousin Armaan Jain's pre-wedding and wedding functions. The duo were the real star divas in their gorgeous outfits at all the functions. And at wedding reception too, the Kapoor sisters were seen dressed in designer Manish Malhotra's ethnic numbers and caught all our attention. While Kareena sizzled in a pistachio green-hued sparkling lehenga, Karisma, on the other hand, exuded elegance in an ivory ensemble. So, let us take a close at their outfits, which gave major goals.

Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Sparkling Lehenga

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked extremely stunning in a pistachio green base sparkling lehenga. Her lehenga was accentuated by heavy silver embellishments. She paired it with a cut-sleeved matching choli and draped a matching dupatta. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, necklace with silver detailing, and a bangle. Kareena also carried a dark green sequin purse, that went well with her look. The Good Newwz actress pulled back her tresses into a half updo. She spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled thick pinted brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Karisma Kapoor In An Ivory Ensemble

Karisma Kapoor once again picked up an ethnic ensemble and as always looked elegant. Her flared number consisted of a full-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline ivory-hued long kurti, which featured golden embellished patterns. She teamed it with cream-hued skirt and draped a glittering dupatta over her one shoulder. The diva also carried a matching potli bag that complimented her attire. Karisma upped her ethnic look with silver & gold-toned earrings and rings. She pulled back her tresses into a neat bun and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, shiny eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

The Kapoor sisters not only flaunted their designer outfits but also set the stage on fire with their dance performance on 'Bole Chudiyan' song woth director-producer Karan Johar. What do you think about their outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.