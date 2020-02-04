Karisma Kapoor's Pink Sari At Armaan Jain's Wedding Proves That She Is The Queen Of Elegance Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is the queen of elegance. Be it a patiala suit, kurta set or sari, simple or designer, she looks elegant in each outfit of hers . Recently, for her cousin Armaan Jain's pre-wedding events, she sported red and yellow kurta sets. But for the wedding, she opted for a pretty pink silk sari and we couldn't take our eyes off her. So, let us take a close at her gorgeous sari and decode it.

So, for Armaan Jain's wedding, Karisma Kapoor was decked up in a pink silk sari. It was a Raw Mango's sari, which was accentuated by green-hued floral prints and featured golden border. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she impeccably draped the pallu of her sari and teamed it with a half-sleeved round-collar plain pink blouse. Not just her ethnic game was on-point but also the jewellery. She upped her ethnic look with a pair of gold-toned jhumkis, multi-layered necklace, choker, and bangles from the label Shri Paramani Jewels. The diva also carried an ivory embellished potli bag that complimented her attire.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, tiny pink bindi, and pink lip shade spruced her look. Karisma pulled back her tresses into a stunning braided bun, which upped her elegant look.

We loved Karisma Kapoor's pink silk sari.