Karisma Kapoor And Priyanka Chopra Jonas Make Us Want To Slip Into Party Dresses Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Recently, Karisma Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas stunned us with their dresses. While Priyanka donned a slip dress, Karisma made heads turn with her sparkly dress. They gave us dress goals and we wanted to slip into their outfits as their ensembles seemed comfy and absolutely party-worthy. So, let's decode their pretty outfits.

Karisma Kapoor's Star-Inspired Dress

Karisma Kapoor gave us party vibes with her half-sleeved dress that featured bateau-neckline and was structured. Dipped in a black hue, her dress was enhanced by star-shaped patterns. The stars on her dress were splashed in the hues of purple and yellow. She teamed her dress with stockings and black-toned pumps. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The partly-tied tresses went well with her look and she completed her look with chic earrings.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Slip Dress

Well a nightwear can be partywear, Priyanka Chopra Jonas proved it so with her latest outfit. The diva was spotted with husband Nick Jonas. She was dressed to impress in a silver satin Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress with intricate net accents. The dress was impressive and she teamed it with a matching satin jacket that went well with her dress and gave it a party wear effect. She paired her dress with white-hued pointed Louboutin pumps and carried a navy blue bag with her. The makeup was highlighted by magenta pink lip shade and the sleek tresses completed her look.

So, whose attire you liked more? Let us know that in the comment section.