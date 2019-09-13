Karisma Kapoor Makes An Ivory Splash With These Two Intricately-Done Traditional Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress, Karisma Kapoor has been inpiring us with her sartorial choices. With her Instagram feed, the actress has been updating us with a number of fashion trends. Recently, Karisma flaunted two sophisticated ivory ethnic attires elegantly. So, let's take a close look at her both outfits and decode her ensembles for weekend fashion inspiration.

Karisma Kapoor In A Churidhr Kurta

For the Ganpati darshan, Karisma Kapoor donned a three-fourth net-sleeved round neck white coloured kurta by Surily G. Her attire featured a cinched waist and was accentuated by subtle embellishments on the flared portion. Additionally, the intricate red-yellow floral embroidery on the bodice and border enhanced her ivory attire. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, the actress completed her look with a matching net dupatta. She carried a white and golden floral potli bag, which came from the label, The Pink Potli. She paired her attire with complementing Fizzy Goblet juttis. The oversized black reflectors added a stylish touch to her traditional look. She accessorised her look with a wrist watch and silver-toned hoops. Karisma Kapoor left her centre-parted tresses loose and rounded out her look with a tiny bindi and pink lip shade.

Karisma Kapoor In An Ivory Anarkali

For India-UAE Business Summit, Karisma Kapoor wore a full-sleeved floor-length pristine white anarkali by Varun Bahl. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, her beautiful chikankari ensemble was accentuated by intricate heavy embroidery work. The full-sleeved tailored bodice of her anarkali was enhanced by a black button-line. She paired her attire with a matching pearl grey potli bag that was again from The Pink Potli. The actress accessorised her look with ethnic jhumkis and ring by Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Karisma Kapoor pulled back her loose tresses into a low ponytail and exuded regal vibes. Filled brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

So, which white ethnic outfit of Karisma Kapoor's did you like more? Make your choices in the comment section.