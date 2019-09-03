Karisma Kapoor's Exquisite Floral Sari Is The Outfit You Need For The Upcoming Festive Season

ENGLISH

    Gorgeous diva, Karisma Kapoor draped an elegant sari for the Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. She looked classy and exuded vintage vibe with her ensemble. Her styling was also done to perfection by Eshaa Amiin. Let's decode her ensemble and look, which has all our attention.

    So, Karisma Kapoor wore a red and pink Raw Mango sari. Her sari was splashed in red hue, while the border of her ensemble was accentuated by a pink hue. The border of the drape of her sari was enhanced by metallic accents. It was a minimal and understated number with pink floral accents. Well, Karisma's sari was lovely and she paired it with a half-sleeved collared blouse, which went well with her sari.

    She paired her ensemble with embellished golden juttis, which complemented her attire and added to the festive touch. Her jewellery was intricately-done and consisted of an elaborate gold bangle, heavy jhumkis, and a statement ring. The makeup was dewy with pink contoured cheekbones, a red lip shade, and smoky kohl. The impeccable middle-parted mogra-adorned bun rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Karisma Kapoor's festive number? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 11:16 [IST]
