ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karisma Kapoor Notches Up Her Glamorous Molten Golden Gown With Sassy Jewellery

    By
    |

    Karisma Kapoor looked gorgeous as ever in her molten golden gown. It was a resplendent number and Karisma was a vision to behold. Her styling was beautifully done and even though it was a bold number, Karisma pulled off her ensemble effortlessly. Let's decode her attire and look, which has all our attention.

    View this post on Instagram

    “We must learn who is gold and who is gold plated” - ☄️💥⚡️

    A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

    So, Karisma wore a deep-necked gown that featured voluminous sleeves and a cinched waist. The gown was accentuated by metallic accents with a flared hem. Her gorgeous attire was also marked by a deep thigh-high slit. Karisma Kapoor's gown came from the label, Manurί and she paired it with complementing sandals.

    The seasoned actress, who will be seen in an upcomimg web series Mentalhood, kept it stylish and minimal with light jewellery. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, the diva wore sassy earrings and statement ring, which spruced up her avatar. The makeup was highlighted by a bold red lip shade and dramatic eye makeup. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Karisma Kapoor's latest look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More KARISMA KAPOOR News

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 18:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 20, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue