Karisma Kapoor Notches Up Her Glamorous Molten Golden Gown With Sassy Jewellery
Karisma Kapoor looked gorgeous as ever in her molten golden gown. It was a resplendent number and Karisma was a vision to behold. Her styling was beautifully done and even though it was a bold number, Karisma pulled off her ensemble effortlessly. Let's decode her attire and look, which has all our attention.
“We must learn who is gold and who is gold plated” - ☄️💥⚡️
So, Karisma wore a deep-necked gown that featured voluminous sleeves and a cinched waist. The gown was accentuated by metallic accents with a flared hem. Her gorgeous attire was also marked by a deep thigh-high slit. Karisma Kapoor's gown came from the label, Manurί and she paired it with complementing sandals.
The seasoned actress, who will be seen in an upcomimg web series Mentalhood, kept it stylish and minimal with light jewellery. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, the diva wore sassy earrings and statement ring, which spruced up her avatar. The makeup was highlighted by a bold red lip shade and dramatic eye makeup. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Karisma Kapoor's latest look? Let us know that in the comment section.