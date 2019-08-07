Kangana Ranaut & Karisma Kapoor Flaunt Their Handloom Saris On The National Handloom Day 2019 Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

On National Handloom Day, Bollywood actresses, Kangana Ranaut and Karisma Kapoor flaunted their handloom saris. With their saris, they promoted the indigenous craft of the country. Kangana's team shared her handloom saris looks on the Instagram account and out of which, we selected one look. Karisma, on the other hand, gave us a throwback moment. On this day, which throws light on arts and crafts of the country, let's decode Kangana's and Karisma's sari looks.

Kangana Ranaut's Handloom Sari

Kangana Ranaut is a proud advocate of handloom saris and on a number of occasions, we have seen the seasoned actress in handloom saris. She wore this sari for the wedding reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. According to us, this sari not only captured the traditional essence of the country but it also represented the country in a modern light. Dipped in a lustrous golden hue, this silk sari was accentuated by subtle floral prints. Kangana Ranaut teamed her sari with a sleeveless orange blouse and embellished juttis. She accessorised her look with an intricate neckpiece. The makeup was highlighted by dewy tones and a muted pink lip shade. The curly bun rounded out her avatar.

Karisma Kapoor's Handloom Sari

Karisma Kapoor also shared a flashback sari moment on her Instagram. She looked absolutely traditional and her pic showed us the fashion sensibilities of the 80s-90s. Well, this pic of hers was from the movie, Biwi No.1, which also had Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen in the lead. Judging from the still of the movie, it seemed Karisma had draped a rich red silk sari, which was bridal. The sari was enhanced by meticulous gold patterns and she accessorised her look with red bangles, mangalsutra, and old-fashioned earrings. She lightly covered her head with the sari veil and her neatly-tied bun was mogra-adorned. Karisma Kapoor's look was marked by a red sindoor and a bindi.

Well, Kangana and Karisma definitely gave us handloom sari goals.