ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kangana Ranaut & Karisma Kapoor Flaunt Their Handloom Saris On The National Handloom Day 2019

    By
    |

    On National Handloom Day, Bollywood actresses, Kangana Ranaut and Karisma Kapoor flaunted their handloom saris. With their saris, they promoted the indigenous craft of the country. Kangana's team shared her handloom saris looks on the Instagram account and out of which, we selected one look. Karisma, on the other hand, gave us a throwback moment. On this day, which throws light on arts and crafts of the country, let's decode Kangana's and Karisma's sari looks.

    Kangana Ranaut's Handloom Sari

    Kangana Ranaut is a proud advocate of handloom saris and on a number of occasions, we have seen the seasoned actress in handloom saris. She wore this sari for the wedding reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. According to us, this sari not only captured the traditional essence of the country but it also represented the country in a modern light. Dipped in a lustrous golden hue, this silk sari was accentuated by subtle floral prints. Kangana Ranaut teamed her sari with a sleeveless orange blouse and embellished juttis. She accessorised her look with an intricate neckpiece. The makeup was highlighted by dewy tones and a muted pink lip shade. The curly bun rounded out her avatar.

    View this post on Instagram

    My love for the saree 🧡 and indian handloom started with this film 🎥 Any guesses ?? #nationalhandloomday2019 #saree #india #indianwear #indianhandloom #indianweaves

    A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

    Karisma Kapoor's Handloom Sari

    Karisma Kapoor also shared a flashback sari moment on her Instagram. She looked absolutely traditional and her pic showed us the fashion sensibilities of the 80s-90s. Well, this pic of hers was from the movie, Biwi No.1, which also had Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen in the lead. Judging from the still of the movie, it seemed Karisma had draped a rich red silk sari, which was bridal. The sari was enhanced by meticulous gold patterns and she accessorised her look with red bangles, mangalsutra, and old-fashioned earrings. She lightly covered her head with the sari veil and her neatly-tied bun was mogra-adorned. Karisma Kapoor's look was marked by a red sindoor and a bindi.

    Well, Kangana and Karisma definitely gave us handloom sari goals.

    More KANGANA RANAUT News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue