Karisma Kapoor's Attire Is About Traditional Assamese Outfit Getting A Modern Language Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The day two of the ongoing FDCI's India Fashion Week, presented by Lotus Make-Up, had Karisma Kapoor gracing the ramp as a showstopper for designer, Sanjukta Dutta. The designer, who is an advocate of traditional Assamese crafts and designs, presented her latest collection, 'Morom'. Morom means love in English and the collection was about traditional silhouettes getting contemporary language. The colour palette consisted of strong hues including black, golden, silver, red, beige, and more.

Coming to Karisma's ensemble, it was splashed in black hue and enhanced by individualistic drape. It was about giving an interesting twist to the Assamese Mekhala Chador. Handwoven and nuanced by meticulous details, Karisma's attire was about a sophisticated display of patterns. The shades of red and gold added to the luminescent effect. Her attire was adorned with floral and nature-inspired motifs and designed keeping in mind the current persepctive. The collection, as such, was kind of an in-betweener- neither there was a strict departure from the roots nor was there a complete embrace of modernity. Karisma's attire and other outfits from Morom actually mirrored the quiet journey of women.

The accessories perfectly complemented the attire and somewhere balanced the richness with minimalism. The multi-hued jhumkis and the statement ring went well with Karisma's attire. The makeup was highlighted by a bright pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The tight hairdo completed Karisma Kapoor's showstopper avatar.