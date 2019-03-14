ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Karisma Kapoor's Attire Is About Traditional Assamese Outfit Getting A Modern Language

    By
    |
    Karisma Kapoor Showstopper

    The day two of the ongoing FDCI's India Fashion Week, presented by Lotus Make-Up, had Karisma Kapoor gracing the ramp as a showstopper for designer, Sanjukta Dutta. The designer, who is an advocate of traditional Assamese crafts and designs, presented her latest collection, 'Morom'. Morom means love in English and the collection was about traditional silhouettes getting contemporary language. The colour palette consisted of strong hues including black, golden, silver, red, beige, and more.

    Karisma Kapoor Fashion

    Coming to Karisma's ensemble, it was splashed in black hue and enhanced by individualistic drape. It was about giving an interesting twist to the Assamese Mekhala Chador. Handwoven and nuanced by meticulous details, Karisma's attire was about a sophisticated display of patterns. The shades of red and gold added to the luminescent effect. Her attire was adorned with floral and nature-inspired motifs and designed keeping in mind the current persepctive. The collection, as such, was kind of an in-betweener- neither there was a strict departure from the roots nor was there a complete embrace of modernity. Karisma's attire and other outfits from Morom actually mirrored the quiet journey of women.

    Karisma Kapoor Style

    The accessories perfectly complemented the attire and somewhere balanced the richness with minimalism. The multi-hued jhumkis and the statement ring went well with Karisma's attire. The makeup was highlighted by a bright pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The tight hairdo completed Karisma Kapoor's showstopper avatar.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 15:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue