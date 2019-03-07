TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Diamonds And Black Gowns Are Forever, Stylishly Proves Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor was a vision in black as she walked down the ramp for the luxury jewellery brand, Forevermark, which is a part of the De Beers Group. The event celebrated the De Beers association with the UN Women and Karisma stylishly exuded the spirit of contemporary women. She looked gorgeous and gave us fashion lessons.
The prolific actress wore a Samant Chauhan gown, which came from the designer's 'Glitch' collection. Her voluminous gown was halter-necked and crafted out of cotton silk. The silhouette was figure-flattering but it took a flared turn and the intricate embellishments on the neckline area beautifully accentuated her ensemble.
Karisma spruced up her look with shiny cascading diamond earrings that came from Forevermark Red Carpet 2019 collection and also complemented the black gown. The makeup was meticulously done with a pink lip shade, subtly highlighted cheekbones, and smoky kohl. Karisma's impeccable hairdo notched up and completed her showstopper avatar. Karisma looked ethereal and gracefully represented the brand. What do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.