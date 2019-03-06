Karisma Kapoor Is The Picture Of Elegance In Her Black And Abstract Lehenga

ENGLISH

    Karisma Kapoor's latest traditional attire was about black colour and abstract prints. This ensemble of hers was designed by Manish Malhotra and her ethnic attire was beyond the usual prints and embellishments. It was a refreshing number and Karisma looked gorgeous. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    So, Karisma's attire consisted of a cropped blouse and voluminous skirt. Her blouse was full-sleeved and dipped in a black hue. It was detailed with intricate jaali work and golden and red threadwork accentuated the cuff of her sleeves. The skirt was flared and meticulously adorned with fascinating prints in black and pink hue. Karisma also draped a dupatta, which matched with the hue of her blouse and featured embroidery in golden colour.

    She wore chic rings and multi-hued earrings to notch up her ethnic avatar. The makeup was dewy-toned with highlighted cheekbones, glossy pink lip shade, and a smoky kohl. The puffed ponytail completed her gorgeous avatar. Karisma was a vision to behold. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 11:19 [IST]
