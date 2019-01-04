Karisma Kapoor Impresses In This Intriguing Modern-Traditional Outfit

Karisma Kapoor flaunted her modern traditional look at the Pond's event. She looked resplendent and totally bowled us away with her style. The prolific actress totally gave us a refreshing idea for a light wedding event. She looked ethereal and totally inspired us fashionably.

The diva wore a fusion outfit by Anamika Khanna and pulled it off so effortlessly. It was a bottle green sari-inspired wear, which she opted to wear for the event. Her attire was dramatic with an asymmetrical hem and the structure was given by a halter-necked sleeveless jacket, which was dipped in a contrasting black shade and adorned with colourful embellishments.

Karisma looked spectacular and was styled by Eshaa Amiin. She teamed her ensemble with black-hued heels, which complemented her outfit. She spruced up her look with intricate jewellery that came from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Karisma looked beyond gorgeous and her makeup was lit up by a maroon lip shade and smoky kohl. The impeccable puffed ponytail completed her semi-ethnic look.

