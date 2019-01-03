Karisma Kapoor's Casual Bossy Airport Outfit Makes For Refreshing Office Wear

Karisma Kapoor is stylish and she knows it too well. The seasoned actress always wows us with her style statements. She is effortlessly chic and classy and her latest outfit shows that. So, Karisma channelled a casual boss lady look. Her outfit of the day certainly exuded relaxed vibes. Let's decode her look.

She gave her attire an interesting twist by pairing it with a kurta that was dark blue-hued and adorned with muted-hued floral accents. The kurta was definitely a breezy and 'desi' addition to her ensemble, which consisted of blue-hued striped pants and a flared matching jacket that was three-quarter sleeved. Karisma's attire came from the fashion label, Integument.

Karisma teamed her ensemble with black-hued pencil heels, which colour-blocked her outfit. She accessorised her look with an elegant watch and a brown-hued bag. She also wore her signature dark shades and the makeup was highlighted by a maroon lip shade. The diva rounded out her look with sleek tresses. Well, Karisma certainly left us amazed with her airport fashion. What do you think about this airport style of hers? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.