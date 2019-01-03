ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Karisma Kapoor's Casual Bossy Airport Outfit Makes For Refreshing Office Wear

By
Karisma Kapoor Airport Look

Karisma Kapoor is stylish and she knows it too well. The seasoned actress always wows us with her style statements. She is effortlessly chic and classy and her latest outfit shows that. So, Karisma channelled a casual boss lady look. Her outfit of the day certainly exuded relaxed vibes. Let's decode her look.

Karisma Kapoor Fashion

She gave her attire an interesting twist by pairing it with a kurta that was dark blue-hued and adorned with muted-hued floral accents. The kurta was definitely a breezy and 'desi' addition to her ensemble, which consisted of blue-hued striped pants and a flared matching jacket that was three-quarter sleeved. Karisma's attire came from the fashion label, Integument.

Karisma Kapoor Style

Karisma teamed her ensemble with black-hued pencil heels, which colour-blocked her outfit. She accessorised her look with an elegant watch and a brown-hued bag. She also wore her signature dark shades and the makeup was highlighted by a maroon lip shade. The diva rounded out her look with sleek tresses. Well, Karisma certainly left us amazed with her airport fashion. What do you think about this airport style of hers? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

Karisma Kapoor News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: fashion bollywood karisma kapoor
    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 16:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue