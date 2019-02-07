ENGLISH

    Karisma Kapoor's Mirchi Saree Is What We Instantly Need

    By
    |
    Karisma Kapoor Saris

    Karisma Kapoor also exuded quirky vibes as she graced the launch of Satya Paul's brand new Spring-Summer 2019 collection, 'Spice Bloom'. Inspired by the flavours and fragrances of our heritage, this collection is about celebrating indigenous elements. Karisma's sari also came from this collection and her sari was a spicy treat.

    Karisma Kapoor Satya Paul

    So, the gorgeous diva, who recently walked down the ramp at Lakmé Fashion Week, wore this sari, which was accentuated by red, white, and black hues. Enhanced by contemporary sensibilities and Indian roots, her sari came alive with abstract prints and red chilies. The sari was rightfully called, 'The Mirchi Saree' and definitely on our bucket list. She paired it with a sleeveless black blouse, which went well with her delightful sari.

    Karisma Kapoor Fashion

    Karisma looked awesome and she accessorised her look with a statement ring studded with a precious stone. She elevated her style quotient with sleek danglers, which totally spruced up her avatar. She was beautifully styled by Eshaa Amiin and the makeup was highlighted by a bright red lip shade and smoky kohl. The impeccable side-puffed bun rounded out her ethnic avatar. Karisma was a vision to behold. How did you find her sari? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 14:33 [IST]
