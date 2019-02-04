From Diana Penty To PV Sindhu: Whose Showstopper Look Was The Best On The Final Day Of LFW SR’19?

The final day of the Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019 witnessed our favourite showstoppers. From Diana Penty to Karisma Kapoor, the divas left us speechless with their ensembles. While traditional outfits ruled the day, we also saw some western numbers. Let's decode the showstopper looks of these actresses.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty bowled us away with her traditional avatar on the final day of the LFW SR'19. She sashayed down the ramp for the label, Mishru, which presented its collection, 'Reminisce'. The collection was largely inspired by Hyderabad and Diana's lehenga came alive with intricate floral embroidery and soft pastel hue. It was a sophisticated number with a subtly embellished overlapping sleeveless blouse and she teamed it with a light dupatta with an intricate border. Diana's makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a pink lip shade. The middle-parted tresses completed her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Roy Hydari also looked graceful in her ethnic ensemble on the last day of the LFW SR'19. She glided down the ramp for Sailesh Singhania, who presented his collection, 'Shaahana'. The collection chronicled the regal splendour of Persian empress, Oueen Gulnaar and Aditi's traditional ensemble brought alive the spirit of the collection. It consisted of a sleeveless bodice and voluminous skirt accentuated by metallic accents. The dupatta notched up her look and Aditi paired her attire with an intricate choker. The makeup was nude-toned and the impeccable middle-parted tresses rounded out her look.

PV Sindhu

Ace badminton player, PV Sindhu also turned showstopper for Misfit Panda, who presented their latest footwear collection, 'The Secret Garden'. Sindhu wore a round-necked white dress, which was full-sleeved and figure-flattering. Her attire also featured a sharp asymmetrical hem. It was a smart dress and she paired the dress with the label's bondage-inspired dazzling sneakers. Her makeup was light and highlighted by a pink lip shade and the partly tied her tresses to complete her sporty-meets-glam look.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor also graced the ramp in a traditional number by designer Punit Balana. Her traditional ensemble was enhanced by a modern perspective. Karisma wore an anarkali, which was accentuated by subtle embroidery on the structured bodice area. Her asymmetrical and flowy skirt contrasted the bodice and was detailed with black and white prints. The dupatta complemented the attire and was spruced up by meticulous detailing in gold. She wore a contemporary choker and the makeup was highlighted by a maroon lip shade and smoky kohl. The braided pigtail wrapped up her showstopper look.

Lisa Haydon

Minimal and delicate, Lisa Haydon's traditional separates were marked by modern designing aesthetics. The supermodel and actress waltzed the ramp for designer Shriya Som, whose collection was about breezy and boho feel. Lisa's ensemble was exactly that and consisted of a beautifully sequinned bodice and a flared skirt that featured light embellished accents. Her look was jewellery-free and the romantic hairdo completed her showstopper look.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan also walked down the ramp for the label Agami by Neha Agarwal, who presented her collection, 'K.O.R.A', which focused on myriad techniques such as zardozi, aari, appliqué, and hand block prints among others. Soha's ensemble was beautifully done with floral appliques and the organza layering added a dreamy touch to her attire. Her attire was intricately embellished and captured the spirit of modern free-spirited women. She accessorised her look with hoop earrings and the braided high ponytail rounded out her showstopper look.

So, whose showstopper attire and look did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.