    Karisma Kapoor Redefines Elegance With This Subtly Colour-blocked Sari

    By
    |
    Karisma Kapoor Fashion

    Forever elegant, Karisma Kapoor redefined elegance with her sari, which she sported for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding. The seasoned actress draped a Good Earth Couture sari for the occasion and looked simply ethereal. Well, with this traditional look of hers, she gave us cues on minimally dressing up. Let's decode her stunning ensemble and ethnic avatar.

    Karisma Kapoor Style

    To begin with, Karisma also gave us lessons on subtle colour-blocking with her outfit. The actress draped an ivory sari, which was accentuated by beautiful patterns in golden thread. Her sari was finely detailed and was also enhanced by an embellished border. Karisma teamed and contrasted her sari with a very light pink half-sleeved blouse that featured subtle motifs.

    Karisma Kapoor News

    The diva carried a sparkly gold potli bag with her, which came from the label, The Pink Potli. Her meticulously-crafted neckpiece and complementing earrings were from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. The makeup was highlighted by a bright red lip shade and smoky kohl. The romantic hairdo rounded out her impeccable avatar. So, what do you think about Karisma Kapoor's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 13:35 [IST]
