ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karisma Kapoor Gives Us A Diva Moment With Her Long Black Dress

    By
    |
    Karisma Kapoor Fashion

    Karisma Kapoor was spotted partying with her BFF, Amrita Arora, and she looked amazing in her long black dress. The actress gave us party wear goals and beckoned us to move slightly away from the LBDs. She looked gorgeous as ever and her look was mostly understated. Let's decode her ensemble and look of the night.

    So, about last night, Karisma wore a dress that featured a v-neckline and ruffled sleeves. Her dress was belted and flared with a deep side slit. She looked amazing in her ensemble and pulled it off confidently. Karisma also teamed her dress with chic black wedges, which went well with her dress.

    Karisma Kapoor Style

    The actress carried a quirky purse with her, which featured abstract multi-hued prints. Her jewellery was minimal and she wore chic rings to notch up her look. The makeup was highlighted by a light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The impeccable tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Karisma's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More KARISMA KAPOOR News

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue