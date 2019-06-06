Karisma Kapoor Gives Us A Diva Moment With Her Long Black Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Karisma Kapoor was spotted partying with her BFF, Amrita Arora, and she looked amazing in her long black dress. The actress gave us party wear goals and beckoned us to move slightly away from the LBDs. She looked gorgeous as ever and her look was mostly understated. Let's decode her ensemble and look of the night.

So, about last night, Karisma wore a dress that featured a v-neckline and ruffled sleeves. Her dress was belted and flared with a deep side slit. She looked amazing in her ensemble and pulled it off confidently. Karisma also teamed her dress with chic black wedges, which went well with her dress.

The actress carried a quirky purse with her, which featured abstract multi-hued prints. Her jewellery was minimal and she wore chic rings to notch up her look. The makeup was highlighted by a light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The impeccable tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Karisma's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.