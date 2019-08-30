Karisma Kapoor Gives Us A Mood-Lifting Fashion Goal With Her Yellow Gown

ENGLISH

    Bollywood actress, Karisma Kapoor is the fashionista we all need. One look at her Insta feed and you can get a lot of fashion inspiration. Recently, the actress shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram and we are awestruck. The actress attended Om Jewellers launch event in Mumbai and wore a a yellow strapless gown for the occasion that we so loved. The diva was like a ray of sunshine in her dress. Let's take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, for the event, Karisma Kapoor wore a sweeping citrine yellow empire-waist strapless sheer organza gown, which was accentuated by mosaic rose patterns and crystal embroidery. Her gorgeous attire was by Pankaj & Nidhi. Well, the actress can always leave us stunned with her sartorial choices. The exclusive elegant diamond necklace by Forevermark diamonds, upped her ravishing look. She also accessorised her look with dainty studs. Lolo pulled back her tresses into a neat low bun. Her smokey eyes with purple inverted eyeliner, contoured cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade enhanced her look.

    She looked absolutely pretty in her yellow gown, which we thought was perfect for engagement ceremonies and wedding receptions. So, with Karisma's gorgeous evening gown, your search for an ideal dress should end, isn't it?

    What do you think about Karisma Kapoor's latest outfit? Feel free to share your opinions in the comment section.

    karisma kapoor pankaj amp nidhi
     
