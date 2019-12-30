ENGLISH

    Best Of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Fashion: Her Most Exquisite Saris Of The Year

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore the most unique saris this year. In fact, with her magazine shoot in a Sabyasachi sari, she started the trend #sarinotsorry. Be it in India or Paris or L.A., Priyanka Chopra draped the most exquisite saris. She inspired us to wear saris and gave this traditional garment a global narrative. We have decoded some of her sari looks of this year.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas In A Light Floral Sari

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked radiant in her light peach sari, which was by Sabyasachi. Her sari was accentuated by sprinkle of light floral accents. Her sari was exquisitely bordered and she teamed her sari with a sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline. Priyanka upped her look with a classy bracelet and pearl studs. She wore round-framed spectacles. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and the bun adorned with rose flowers completed her look.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas In An Embellished Sari

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas was honoured at the Marrakech Film Festival and she draped an embellished Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari for the occasion. Her sari was accentuated by silver metallic accents and featured golden-toned embellished border. She paired her sari with a strapless blouse that went well with her sari. The Sky Is Pink actress upped her look with diamond neckpiece by Lorraine Schwartz. The makeup was highlighted by magenta pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted bun rounded out her look.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas In A Polka-Dotted Sari

    For The Sky Is Pink promotions, Priyanka Chopra Jonas donned a polka-dotted sari. Her sari was by Sabyasachi and with this sari, she brought back the retro vibes. It was a white-hued sari with red polka-dotted patterns. Priyanka teamed her sari with a full-sleeved red blouse that complemented her drape. She spruced up her look with elaborate earrings and dainty rings. The makeup was marked by a deep red lip shade and well-defined kohl. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas In A Dark Floral Sari

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a dark floral Sabyasachi sari for the occasion. She looked gorgeous in her sari that was about rich yellow and pink floral patterns. She teamed her sari with a sleeveless black blouse that went well with her sari. She elevated her look with black bangles, chic rings and earrings, and a classy watch. The makeup was notched up by light pink lip shade and a tiny bindi. The contoured cheekbones upped her look. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas In A Golden Sari

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked amazing in her golden sari, which she wore for Diwali. The actress draped a sari that was enhanced by red-toned floral patterns. She teamed her sari with a shiny sleeveless golden blouse that went well with her sari. She accessorised her look with elaborate gold jhumkas and an elegant watch. The makeup was spruced up by deep red lip shade and the bun rounded out her avatar.

    So, which sari look of Priyanka Chopra Jonas did you like the most? Let us know that.

    Photo Credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram

    Story first published: Monday, December 30, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
