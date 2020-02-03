Karisma Kapoor Impresses In Red And Yellow Ethnic Outfits At Armaan Jain's Pre-Wedding Events Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood's one of the most versatile actresses, Karisma Kapoor is truly the queen of ethnics. In a number of events and functions, we have seen the diva slaying in beautiful ethnic outfits and inspiring us. If you are looking forward to attending a family function or festivals, all you need to do is just scroll through her Instagram feed and you will definitely get a lot of fashion goals. And recently, she added two more gorgeous outfits to her ethnic wardrobe.

Lately, Karisma attended her cousin Armaan Jain's pre-wedding festivities. For two functions, she opted for red and yellow ethnic numbers, which looked extremely beautiful. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it. She was styled by her stylist, Eshaa Amiin.

Karisma Kapoor In A Red Flared Kurta And Pants

Karisma Kapoor was dressed to impress in a three-fourth-sleeved round-collar red flared kurta, which was accentuated by white checkered patterns and cinched waist. She paired it with matching loose bottoms. This lovely ensemble of Karisma's came from the noted label Raw Mango. She completed her look with a pair of golden juttis that went well with her look. On the jewellery front, she opted for a pair of gold-toned chandbaalis and rings from Anmol. The actress tied her sleek tresses into a low ponytail, which added elegance to her look. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, soft blush, and bright-red lip tint elevated her look.

Karisma Kapoor In A Silk Yellow Kurta And Skirt

This outfit of Karisma Kapoor's caught all our attention. She wore a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline handwoven silk fabric yellow kurta, which was accentuated by intricate golden embroidery and brocade border. The diva teamed it with matching floor-length skirt and draped a net dupatta, featuring embellished border to complete her look. Karisma's pretty ensemble was by Payal Khandwala and the golden 'Karo' potli bag from the label SG by Sonia Gulrajani upped her look. The actress' jewellery game was also strong. She accessorised her look with golden jhumkis and maang tikka from Amrapali while her exquisite bangle came from Khanna Jewellers. Karisma pulled back her braided tresses into a neat ponytail. Kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, and light-pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Karisma Kapoor looked like desi perfect in her both ethnic outfits and we definitely loved it. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Karisma Kapoor