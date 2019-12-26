Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Wow Us With Their Patterned Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor gave us patterned outfit goals at the Kapoors' Christmas bash. They looked stunning in their outfits and while Kareena donned a jumpsuit, Karisma wore a midi dress. So, let's decode their outfits.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jumpsuit

The Good Newwz actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a belted jumpsuit for the festive occasion. Her attire was collared and splashed in a light brown hue. The attire was accentuated by white dotted patterns and her ensemble was marked by flared accents. Kareena carried a textured smart black-hued purse with her. She accessorised her look with studs and golden-red shades. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and the impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

Karisma Kapoor's Midi Dress

Karisma Kapoor looked amazing in her midi attire that was accentuated by black and red hue. Her attire was structured with flowy full sleeves and it featured a slight front slit. The outfit was marked by heart-shaped motifs and she paired it with transparent-strapped black sandals. She carried a black side bag with her and upped her look with dainty studs. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and geometrical-shaped black frames. The middle-parted ponytail completed her look.

