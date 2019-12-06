Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks So Perfect In Her Stylish Black Attire At The HT Leadership Summit! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kareena Kapoor Khan just raised the fashion bar with her outfit and look. The diva recently attended the HT Leadership Summit 2019 and wore an impressive black outfit for the event. She was styled by Rhea Kapoor and her makeup and jewellery game was strong. In short, she looked perfect. So, let's find out about her attire and decode her look.

So, the Good Newwz actress wore a stylish and glamourous one-shoulder attire that was accentuated by black hue. It was a flowy drape outfit with flared pants and her ensemble came from the brand, Elie Saab. It was a sophisticated number and with this attire, Kareena showed us how to look amazing without doing much. However, this number of Kareena Kapoor's was not quite everybody's cup of tea but she pulled it off gracefully.

We also liked the choker-like black scarf, which she teamed with her attire. A simple element like scarf notched up her look. She paired her ensemble with complementing sandals. Kareena's look was also upped with jewellery. Her dazzling bracelets came from the label, Kasmia and Ritika Bhasin. The diamond-shaped earrings were by Renu Oberoi and her stunning earrings came from Zoya and RK Jewellers. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and subtle kohl with well-defined pink eye shadow. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked fabulous. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.