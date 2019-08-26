ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Exudes Contrasting Vibes With Her Two LFW 2019 Black Gowns

    By
    |

    There's something about black gowns. Timeless and classy, black gowns can never fall off from the map. On the contrary, these black-toned outfits have been redefined on a number of occasions. Kareena Kapoor Khan walked down the ramp today at the finale of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 for Gauri & Nainika in a black gown. However, last time for the finale of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 finale too, the diva sashayed down the ramp in a Shantanu & Nikhil's black gown. Apart from the same hue, both the numbers contrasted each other. Let's find out.

    Firstly, the inspiration behind Kareena Kapoor Khan's previous gown had to do a lot with military sensibilities. It was a no-nonsense number that was sharply structural without any trace of ruffles and flares. It featured an off-shouldered corset textural bodice and was accentuated by designer duo' signature design techniques. This particular number of Kareena's came from their collection, 'Recruit' and it was absolutely crisp and totally meant for boss ladies. The diva notched up her look with a red lip shade and an impeccable ponytail.

    Come a few months later this year, for LFW W/F 2019, we saw Kareena Kapoor Khan in an entirely different black gown. This time, the black gown was mystifying and not a very straightforward one like the last time. While it was a strapless number too, it had wispy layers, flared hem, bow at the back, and a net drape, which elevated the effect. It was an absolutely captivating number, as in it represented a woman, who can't be decoded easily. The maroon lip shade and the sleek wet tresses notched up Kareena's look.

    It is fascinating to note that how the two teams of prolific designers played with the concept of black gown. Which black gown of Kareena Kapoor Khan's did you like more? Let us know in the comment section.

    More KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN News

    Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 0:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 26, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue