LFW W/F 2019 Finale: Kareena Kapoor Khan Brings Alive Old Hollywood Glamour With Her Classy Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kareena Kapoor Khan was the finale showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 and unlike last year's modern iridescent gown, this time Kareena's attire was about old Hollywood glamour. She graced the ramp for designer duo Gauri & Nainika, who presented their collection, which was about structured feminine silhouettes, 3D embellishments, and floral accents. Well, let's find out what Kareena Kapoor Khan wore, which absolutely had all our attention.

So, the gorgeous diva walked down the muted-lit ramp in a quintessential black gown, which reminded us of the timeless English classics. She was a sight to behold and so far, gave us one of the most stunning showstopper moments. Her velvet black gown was strapless and featured a tailored bodice with overlapping accents and intricate folds. The gown was accentuated by flared hem and a bow that was tied at the back. Kareena Kapoor's gown reminded us how classics can never go out of vogue.

The gown got a wispy turn with a net drape, which added to the mystifying element. Kareena took our breath away with her attire and the song sequence in the backdrop was Every Breath You Take. The song absolutely complemented her showstopper avatar. We couldn't see spot much of jewellery except for bling rings. The makeup was dramatic and bold with a maroon lip shade and as such, Gauri & Nainika's collection drew inspiration from Lakmé beauty statement, FreeYourLips. Going by the statement, the maroon lip gloss made sense and it absolutely suited Kareena, who pulled it off like a pro. The side-parted wet sleek tresses accentuated her showstopper avatar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked divine. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.