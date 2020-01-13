Just In
- 36 min ago 8 Simple & Effective Crunches To Lose Belly Fat
-
- 2 hrs ago Shraddha Kapoor Looks Party-Ready In A Denim Ruffle Dress, Thigh-High Boots And Stylish Ponytail
- 2 hrs ago Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Jennifer Lopez And Other Divas Stun Us With Their Fashion Game
- 3 hrs ago Deepika Padukone’s Shimnering Sabyasachi Yellow Suit Is Perfect For Lohri Celebration
Don't Miss
- Technology Next-Gen Apple Pencil Patent Surfaces Online
- News Challenge PM to go to universities, meet students: Rahul Gandhi
- Movies Erica Fernandes Is In Love! Is The Actress Engaged? Who Is The Mystery Man?
- Sports Shafali Verma has the X-factor, says wary Australia vice-captain Rachael Haynes
- Finance SEBI Extends Deadline To Separate Chairman & MD Posts
- Automobiles Kia Carnival To Be Launched In India With Six, Seven, Eight, And Nine Seat Configurations
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Delhi In 2020
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
Lohri 2020: Kajol, Alia Bhatt, And Other Bollywood Divas Have Traditional Suit Ideas For Celebration
Come lohri festival and we all want to flaunt our favourite traditional suits. Yes, on lohri we prefer suits over saris because suits give us the freedom to dance around the bonfire. Now, if you are wondering what style of suit would look festive and awesome, we have some Bollywood-inspired suit ideas for you. So, take a look at the ethnic suits that our Bollywood divas wore of late for some lohri-fashion inspiration.
Kajol
Styled by Radhika Mehra, Kajol was dressed to perfection for one of the promotional rounds of Tanhaji. Her attire was designed by Astha Narang and it consisted of a flared vibrant yellow anarkali kurta and complementing pyjamis. She also draped a lightweight ivory-cream dupatta that contrasted her suit. It was a subtly done number and since, yellow is the festive hue, this suit of hers seemed perfect for the lohri celebrations. Kajol kept her jewellery on-point and her magenta pink lip shade also added a level of vibrancy to her look.
Kangana Ranaut
Panga actress, Kangana Ranaut is often spotted in ethnic suits. This number of hers was elaborate and ideal for those ladies, who are embroidery connoisseurs. It was an elegant and sophisticated number that featured a flared and panelled ivory kurta and matching palazzo pants. Her suit was accentuated by meticulously-done chikankari work. Kangana elevated the look with a light brown floral dupatta that went well with her suit. However, if you are planning on wearing a white suit for lohri, you can team your suit with brighter shades like pink. Also, like Kangana you can wear statement juttis.
Sara Ali Khan
Now, yellow is the colour of festivals as it is bright and cheerful. Sara Ali Khan wore a complete yellow suit recently that consisted of a kurta and pyjamis. Her dupatta was also yellow-hued and it was a subtly-done number. Sara accessorised her look with yellow bangles that spruced up her avatar and the juttis were also in the shade of yellow. So, if you are planning on wearing single-toned attire, Sara Ali Khan should be your inspiration. In fact, playing with one shade will make more heads turn. So, go for it!
Karisma Kapoor
If you are thinking of wearing elaborate suit, this suit of Karisma Kapoor's is the best for you. The actress wore this festive-perfect velvet suit for an event in Lucknow. Crafted by Anita Dongre, her suit exuded regal vibes and who doesn't want to look like a queen on festive occasions? So, her navy blue suit was made out of velvet fabric and was full-sleeved. The kurta was accentuated by intricate embroidery in silver and she teamed it with plain navy-blue pyjamas. The dupatta was enhanced by dotted patterns and silver-hued border. She spruced up her look with oxidised jhumkis. A tiny bindi completed her look.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt's traditional suit is for those, who want something lightweight and dainty. Designed by Punit Balana and styled by Ami Patel, her anarkali suit is perfect for lohri celebrations. Splashed in the shade of ivory and with golden floral accents and mukaish work, this suit exuded festive vibes and at the same time was simple. She teamed her anarkali kurta with white pyjamis, a dupatta with intricate golden border, and complementing sandals. The heavy golden earrings upped her look. The red lip shade and a tiny black bindi completed her avatar.
So, whose suit will you select for lohri celebrations, if given a choice? Let us know that.