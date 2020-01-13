Lohri 2020: Kajol, Alia Bhatt, And Other Bollywood Divas Have Traditional Suit Ideas For Celebration

Kajol Styled by Radhika Mehra, Kajol was dressed to perfection for one of the promotional rounds of Tanhaji. Her attire was designed by Astha Narang and it consisted of a flared vibrant yellow anarkali kurta and complementing pyjamis. She also draped a lightweight ivory-cream dupatta that contrasted her suit. It was a subtly done number and since, yellow is the festive hue, this suit of hers seemed perfect for the lohri celebrations. Kajol kept her jewellery on-point and her magenta pink lip shade also added a level of vibrancy to her look.

Kangana Ranaut Panga actress, Kangana Ranaut is often spotted in ethnic suits. This number of hers was elaborate and ideal for those ladies, who are embroidery connoisseurs. It was an elegant and sophisticated number that featured a flared and panelled ivory kurta and matching palazzo pants. Her suit was accentuated by meticulously-done chikankari work. Kangana elevated the look with a light brown floral dupatta that went well with her suit. However, if you are planning on wearing a white suit for lohri, you can team your suit with brighter shades like pink. Also, like Kangana you can wear statement juttis.

Sara Ali Khan Now, yellow is the colour of festivals as it is bright and cheerful. Sara Ali Khan wore a complete yellow suit recently that consisted of a kurta and pyjamis. Her dupatta was also yellow-hued and it was a subtly-done number. Sara accessorised her look with yellow bangles that spruced up her avatar and the juttis were also in the shade of yellow. So, if you are planning on wearing single-toned attire, Sara Ali Khan should be your inspiration. In fact, playing with one shade will make more heads turn. So, go for it!

Karisma Kapoor If you are thinking of wearing elaborate suit, this suit of Karisma Kapoor's is the best for you. The actress wore this festive-perfect velvet suit for an event in Lucknow. Crafted by Anita Dongre, her suit exuded regal vibes and who doesn't want to look like a queen on festive occasions? So, her navy blue suit was made out of velvet fabric and was full-sleeved. The kurta was accentuated by intricate embroidery in silver and she teamed it with plain navy-blue pyjamas. The dupatta was enhanced by dotted patterns and silver-hued border. She spruced up her look with oxidised jhumkis. A tiny bindi completed her look.