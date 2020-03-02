ENGLISH

    Katrina Kaif Gives Mid-Week Party Goals In An Orange Midi At Sooryavanshi Trailer Launch

    Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi is all set to hit the theatres on 27 March 2020. Today, the stars of the film with the entire team stepped out to unveil the trailer. At the trailer launch event, Katrina Kaif was spotted in an orange-hued midi and gave us major mid-week party goals. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, for the event, Katrina Kaif opted for a sleeveless sweetheart-neckline orange-hued midi dress. Her body-hugging dress was accentuated by sharp pleats and she completed her look with a pair of transparent-strapped neutral-hued heels. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thiock brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted long tresses.

    We absolutely loved Katrina Kaif's orange midi dress. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 13:09 [IST]
