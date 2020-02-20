Katrina Kaif, Yami Gautam, And Other B-Town Divas Give Casual Fashion Goals At Bhoot’s Screening

Katrina Kaif And Isabelle Kaif In Chic Outfits Kaif sisters, Katrina and Isabelle arrived together at the event in beautiful dresses. Katrina Kaif donned a plunging neckline white flared mini dress, which was accentuated by embroidered belt. The belt added structure to her attire. She teamed her ensemble with a half-sleeved open-front denim blue jacket and completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes. The actress let loose her tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, pink blush, and pink lip shade. Isabelle Kaif, on the other hand, sported an off-shoulder flared mini dress, which featured multi-hued floral prints. Like her sister, Isabelle too opted for white sports shoes. She left her mid-parted wavy tresses loose and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and dark red lip shade.

Yami Gautam In A Striped Three-Piece Outfit Yami Gautam wore a three-piece light pink-hued dress, which was accentuated by striped patterns. Her outfit consisted of a sweetheart-neckline crop top and matching shorts while the knotted belt added structure to her attire. The actress paired her ensemble with a half-sleeved notch-lapel open front jacket and completed her look with nude-hued heels. Yami let loose her short tresses while the fringes upped her look. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Yami Gautam also carried a blue sling bag.

Ananya Panday In A Neon Sweatshirt And Ripped Jeans Ananya Panday sported a full-sleeved neon-green hued crop sweatshirt of Williamsburg brand. She teamed it with ankle-length blue ripped denim jeans and completed her look with a pair of grey shoes. With minimal jewellery and light pink nail paint, Ananya spruced up her look. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade. Ananya let loose her side-parted tresses.

Bhumi Pednekar In A Grey Pantsuit Bhumi Pednekar exuded boss lady vibes in a grey pantsuit, which featured checkered patterns. She donned a black crop top and paired it with three-fourth-sleeved open-front crop blazer. The actress paired her blazer with high-waist matching pants and completed her look with black mules. Bhumi accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops and glittering grey nail paint. Slight contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Bhumi Pednekar left her side-parted tresses loose.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Yellow Sweatshirt And Denim Shorts Janhvi Kapoor wore a full-sleeved yellow-hued sweatshirt, which featured graphic prints. She teamed it with blue ripped denim shorts and completed her look with white-grey shoes. The diva upped her look with silver-toned hoops and carried a black purse. Nude-hued shiny eye shadow and glossy pink lip shade went well with her look. Janhvi left her mid-parted curled tresses loose.

Nushrat Bharucha In Printed Separates Nushrat Bharucha opted for white and red hued separates, which was accentuated by different patterns. Her outfit consisted of a sleeveless V-shaped plunging neckline crop top and high-waist matching flared pants. The actress completed her look with red sandals and white handbag. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of white-hued funky hoops. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Nushrat let loose her mid-parted layered tresses loose.

Sanya Malhotra In A White Shirt And Black Skirt Sanya Malhotra donned a classic white shirt and teamed it with a high-waist black mini skirt, which was accentuated by silver accents. The actress completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned studs, ring and gold wrist watch. Sanya pulled back her heavy curls into a high ponytail. Sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Shanaya Kapoor In A Denim Jacket And White Jeans Shanaya Kapoor sported a plunging neckline plain white tee, which she layered with a full-sleeved blue denim ripped jacket. The diva paired it with white jeans and completed her look with dusky-hued boots. She accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops, chain neckpiece, ring, and bangles. Shanaya let loose her long sleek tresses and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, and red lip shade.

Tahira Kashyap In A Black Dress Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap made an appearance in a black dress. It was a flared midi dress, which featured shirt-type look at the top. Her dress was exaggerated by flared sleeves that added stylish quotient. The knotted belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The star completed her look with white heel boots and upped her look with funky white earrings and purple nail paint. Tahira also carried a black & white striped mini sling bag. With black eyeliner and pink lip shade, she rounded out her look.