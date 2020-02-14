Just In
Katrina Kaif Celebrates Galentine’s Day On Valentine’s Day In A Pretty Off-Shoulder White Dress
While the world is celebrating Valentine's Day with their partners, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is celebrating Galentine's Day with her girl gang and giving goals to all the single ladies in the town. The very 'single and happy' actress attended an event of her newly launched brand Kay sporting a pretty off-shoulder white dress. Dressed in her fashionable best for Galentine's Day, the actress proved she dress for herself and not to impress any guy. So, let us take a close look at her outfit, which gave goals.
So, for the event, Katrina Kaif donned a full-sleeved off-shoulder full-length white-hued dress, which was accentuated by ruffles on the bodice and layered ruffles at the hem. The sleeves of her dress was exaggerated by circular flounce that added stylish quotient to her look. The Bharat actress completed her look with a pair of matching sandals. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned hoops and ring.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.
We really liked Katrina Kaif's white dress. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.