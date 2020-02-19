Katrina Kaif, Adah Sharma And Other Divas In White Outfits, Who Impressed And Who Didn’t?

Katrina Kaif In A Slit Gown Katrina Kaif donned a puff-sleeved plunging-neckline white gown by Alex Perry. It was a straight gown which was accentuated by side pleats and a thigh-high front slit. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her dress featured a short trail that added dramatic quotient. The actress completed her look with matching sandals from Aldo shoes and upped her look with a pair of silver-toned embellished hoops by Sapna Mehta. Katrina let loose her side-parted tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, pink-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade. Katrina Kaif looked stunning in her white attire and like always, she definitely impressed us.

Rakul Preet Singh In A Draped Dress Rakul Preet Singh donned a high-neck body-hugging white dress, which came from the label Evyatar Myor. Styled by Aastha Sharma, her dress was accentuated by thigh high side slit and sharp pleats. Her dress featured a floor-length long white panel that added stylish quotient. The actress completed her look with a pair of matching heels from Steve Madden India and accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings from the label Lalchand Dhalamall Sons. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, nude-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip shade rounded out her look. She pulled back her poofy tresses into a ponytail. Though Rakul Preet's attire looked sophisticated but according to us, she failed to pull it off properly. Also, the poofy tresses did not suit her at all.

Urvashi Rautela In A Ruffle Mini Dress Urvashi Rautela opted for a one-shoulder frock-style mini dress. Her white dress was accentuated by heavy ruffles and featured layered hem. The pink knotted belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She completed her look with pointed pink heels and went jewellery-free. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighetd cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade elevated her look. The diva pulled back her tresses into a hairdo while the front bags framed her face. Though Urvashi Rautela's dress was not much elaborate but it suited her and she looked good in it.

Adah Sharma In A Bralette And Slit Skirt Adah Sharma donned a one-strap white bralette and paired it with high-waist straight skirt, which featured thigh-high side slit. Styled by Juhi Ali, the diva's attire came from the label Jagx and she completed her look with criss-cross silver heels. Adah tied her mid-parted tresses into a loose side braid and wrapped her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, nude-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Adah's T-zone, cheeks, jawline and one-arm was painted from purple and blue colours, which was done by makeup artist Sanaya Irani, that not at all looked good. Adah Sharma literally disappointed us with her outfit and makeup.