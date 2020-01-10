Happy Birthday Kalki Koechlin: Latest Maternity Outfits Of The Actress That Inspired All Moms-To-Be Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 10 January 1984, Bollywood diva Kalki Koechlin has been inspiring all the women in the town with her amazing fashion sense. Ever since the actress has announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, her Instagram is flooded with her fashion photoshoots. Styled by Who Wore What When, with her lovely maternity outfits, Kalki has turned out as a major fashion inspiration for all the moms-to-be.

As she turns a year older today, let us celebrate her fashion sensibility and take a look at some of her recent maternity outfits, which gave goals.

Kalki Koechlin In An Off-white Ensemble

Kalki Koechlin graced the Grazia magazine cover as she flaunted her baby bump in an off-white embroidered bralette and low-waist oversized striped bottoms. She teamed it with a flared-sleeve open-front matching jacket, which was accentuated by intricate embroidery. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of drop earrings. Minimal base marked by pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Kalki Koechlin In A Thigh-high Slit Maxi

Kalki Koechlin donned a half loose-sleeved V-shaped neckline ankle-length purple-blue hued striped maxi dress from Sameer Madan. Her shimmering maxi featured an overlap detailing on the bodice and a thigh-high front slit. The actress completed her look with a pair of pointed pink heels from Zara brand. She accessorised her look with earrings from Minerali. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Kalki Koechlin In A Green Salwar-Kurta

Kalki Koechlin exuded desi vibes with a three-fourth-sleeved round-collar green organza striped 'Zaidi' kurta, which was accentuated by embroidered border and neckline. She teamed it up with matching 'Saifi' salwar. Her ensemble came from the noted label Raw Mango and she completed her look with a pair of mule slippers from Purple Clouds. The diva upped her ethnic look with earrings from Tribe Amrapali. Braided tresses, tiny bindi, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade went well with her look.

Kalki Koechlin In A Blue-Grey Linen Sari

Kalki Koechlin looked beautiful in a blue-grey linen zari sari by Anavila. She draped the pallu with wide pleats and teamed it with half-net sleeved blue kaftan blouse. The hoops upped her ethnic look and she pulled back her sleek tresses into a hairdo. Slight contouring marked by filled brows and pink lip shade enhanced her look.

Kalki Koechlin In A Blue Midi Dress

Kalki Koechlin flaunted her baby bump in a one-shoulder blue satin midi dress, which came from the label Birdwalk. Her body-hugging dress featured a thigh-high side slit. She completed her look with matching heels from Ceriz Fashion. The actress accessorised her look with Mozart Bijoux Earrings from RISN Jewels. She pulled back her highlighted sleek tresses into a tiny low ponytail. Filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade wrapped up her look.

We absolutely loved how Kalki Koechlin's sported her baby bump in wow maternity outfits. What do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy birthday Kalki Koechlin!