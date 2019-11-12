Just In
- 2 hrs ago 6 Ways In Which You Can Encourage Your Baby To Crawl
-
- 2 hrs ago Karisma Kapoor Looks Elegant In Her Vibrant Yet Understated Suit
- 2 hrs ago Looking After Your Children Is Necessary, But Mothers Should Have Their ‘Me Time’ First
- 3 hrs ago 8 Body Parts Other Than Fingerprints That Make You Unique
Don't Miss
- News Why Governor recommended President's rule in Maharashtra before expiry of NCP deadline?
- Sports Strong international field to try and stop Indian blitz at Panasonic Open India
- Travel Mandi – An Unexplored Gem Of India
- Automobiles Hyundai Confirms New Compact Sedan To Be Called Aura
- Movies Kamal Haasan Gets Mercilessly Trolled For His Tweet On Mahesh Babu
- Technology Sony Xperia 3 With Punch-Hole Display Leaked; Launch Expected In 2020
- Finance India’s Q2 GDP Growth May Be At 4.2%: SBI Report
- Education National Education Day: Why It Is Celebrated On Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Birthday
Kalki Koechlin's Traditional Outfits Are Perfect For Women Who Are Fabric Connoisseurs
Kalki Koechlin has been giving us some classy traditional wear goals. The versatile actress surprised us with her distinctive outfits and we are pretty sure, she gave maternity fashion ideas too. So, Kalki recently wore a traditional suit and also draped a sari, which we so liked. So, let's talk about her ensembles, which we so loved.
Kalki Koechlin's Green Suit
Kalki Koechlin wore a Raw Mango suit for the BBC Podcasts. Styled by Who Wore What When, she looked spectacular in her attire that was light-weight with zari stripes. Her attire was splashed in the darker shade of green and featured a breezy round-neck kurta with three-quarter sleeves and matching pyjamas. She teamed her attire with embellished juttis, which went well with her outfit. Kalki Koechlin upped her look with a tribal-inspired neckpiece that was from Tribe Amrapali. The actress accentuated her look with matching earrings. The makeup was highlighted by matte lip shade and a tiny black bindi. Her braided hairdo absolutely gave us hairstyle goals.
Kalki Koechlin's Zari Sari
Lounging comfortably on a sofa chair, Kalki Koechlin gave us a wedding and festive wear goal with her Anavila sari. She wore a gorgeous zari linen sari, which had a metallic sheen and she paired it with a Ladakh blue kaftan blouse that was sheer and light. It was a soothing combination and Kalki Koechlin looked amazing in it. The Made In Heaven actress accessorised her look with delicate earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.
So, which outfit of Kalki Koechlin's did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.