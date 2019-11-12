Kalki Koechlin's Traditional Outfits Are Perfect For Women Who Are Fabric Connoisseurs Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kalki Koechlin has been giving us some classy traditional wear goals. The versatile actress surprised us with her distinctive outfits and we are pretty sure, she gave maternity fashion ideas too. So, Kalki recently wore a traditional suit and also draped a sari, which we so liked. So, let's talk about her ensembles, which we so loved.

Kalki Koechlin's Green Suit

Kalki Koechlin wore a Raw Mango suit for the BBC Podcasts. Styled by Who Wore What When, she looked spectacular in her attire that was light-weight with zari stripes. Her attire was splashed in the darker shade of green and featured a breezy round-neck kurta with three-quarter sleeves and matching pyjamas. She teamed her attire with embellished juttis, which went well with her outfit. Kalki Koechlin upped her look with a tribal-inspired neckpiece that was from Tribe Amrapali. The actress accentuated her look with matching earrings. The makeup was highlighted by matte lip shade and a tiny black bindi. Her braided hairdo absolutely gave us hairstyle goals.

Kalki Koechlin's Zari Sari

Lounging comfortably on a sofa chair, Kalki Koechlin gave us a wedding and festive wear goal with her Anavila sari. She wore a gorgeous zari linen sari, which had a metallic sheen and she paired it with a Ladakh blue kaftan blouse that was sheer and light. It was a soothing combination and Kalki Koechlin looked amazing in it. The Made In Heaven actress accessorised her look with delicate earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

So, which outfit of Kalki Koechlin's did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.