    Kalki Koechlin Makes A Watermelon Splash With Her Green Sari

    By
    |
    Kalki Koechlin Brahm
    PC: Raveena Singh

    Kalki Koechlin just took to her Instagram to release the poster of her upcoming Zee5 series, Bhram and we can't wait for the series, which will be coming this september. However, the actress with distinctive fashion sense also took to her personal Insta account to share a picture of her in a vibrantly-patterned sari. And one look at the sari, fashion lovers would have guessed it is a Masaba Gupta sari. Yes, it was a Masaba sari and Kalki looked amazing in it. Let's decode her attire and look.

    Kalki Koechlin Fashion
    PC: Raveena Singh

    So Kalki, who always brings something new to fashion platter wowed and inspired us to don a bright sari. She looked very chic and brought in a modern perspective with her look. It was a fascinating number and Kalki spruced it up with some delightful colour-blocking. Kalki Koechlin's gorgeous green sari was accentuated by a watermelon splash. And who doesn't want some mood-lifting fruity splash on dull monsoons.

    Kalki Koechlin Latest Movie
    PC: Raveena Singh

    The 'Gully Boy' actress paired her sari with a pink sleeveless blouse, which contrasted her attire. It made her sari look notches more vibrant. She allowed her beautiful drape do the talking by keeping her jewellery minimal. Kalki wore a Falcon floating ring and VM Aglow Earrings, which came from Vinita Michael's eponymous brand. The make-up was highlighted by a blue eyeshadow and a muted pink lip shade. The impeccable braided hairdo rounded out her avatar. So how did you find Kalki Koechlin's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: kalki koechlin masaba gupta
    Story first published: Friday, July 19, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 19, 2019
     
