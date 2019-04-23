Kalki Koechlin's Latest Attire Is About Layering And Beyond Geographical Barriers

ENGLISH

    Kalki Koechlin's latest ensemble by Sabyasachi was awe-inspiring and definitely a lot about layering. Her attire broke the conventional boxes and surpassed the geographical barriers. Apart from her outfit, Kalki's makeup and styling was also beautifully done. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

    We could have easily called it a maximalist ensemble but on a closer look, Kalki's attire looked minimal with prints and hues. Her outfit consisted of a Mughal-inspired anarkali- slightly short of the full length and she paired it with pyjamis. It was dipped in an ivory hue with a sprinkle of soft gold-toned accents. Kalki's kurta was intricately bordered and the structure was flared. Her kurta got accentuated by an armour-like covering that was adorned with calico-styled blue-hued floral accents. Adding to that, the signature Sabyasachi belt gave her attire a luxurious touch.

    Kalki Koechlin Style
    Instagram

    She also wore an asymmetrical jacket, which we thought had an androgynous touch and was marked by baggy sleeves. It was a long jacket, which also came alive with blue chintz floral details. Her ensemble came from the latest, Kashgaar Bazaar of the designer, which he showed recently to mark his 20 years in the industry. Kalki wore embellished juttis from Dyuti Bansal, which complemented her outfit. She accessorised her look with an oxidised neckpiece from Sangeeta Boochra, which notched up her stylish avatar.

    The makeup was beautifully done and a break from the usual dewy and nude tones. Perfect fot hot and humid weather, her makeup was highlighted by a minty pink lip shade and a dramatic smoky kohl. The fringed pixie cut rounded out her avatar. Kalki looked a class apart. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 13:32 [IST]
