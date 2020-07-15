On 9 Years Of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Actress Katrina Kaif’s Fashion Looks From The Film Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed By Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Bollywood's adventure-romance film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was released on 15 July 2011. The film starred Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin in the lead roles. From the special appearance of iconic handbag Bagwati to giving heart-touching lessons on life, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara really turned out to be an all-time favourite film for the audience.

It was not just the script of the film that won our heart but also the efforts and brilliant performance of the actors, which made the film a huge hit. In the film Katrina played the role of Laila, a scuba diver instructor and love interest of Hrithik. She was also seen flaunting fashionable outfits in the film and we definitely couldn't take our eyes off her even for a second. As ZNMD clocks 9 years today, let us take a look at Katrina's fashionable outfits from the film.

Katrina Kaif In A Red Top And Brown Pants Remember the scene when Katrina Kaif arrived from the bike to meet Hrithik Roshan? Yes, you guessed it right! It was a scene from the song Khaabon Ke Parinday. The actress was wearing a sleeveless red crop top, which was accentuated by black stripes and feather detailing on its straps. She teamed her top with high-waist brown pants and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Katrina let loose her curly tresses and looked stunning. Katrina Kaif In A Red Midi And Denim Jacket In one of the scenes, Katrina Kaif was seen sporting a flared red midi dress. She layered her dress with a full-sleeved open-front light-blue denim jacket and accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops, wrist band, and rings. The actress left her side-parted long curly tresses loose and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and light lip shade. Katrina Kaif In A Purple Mini Dress For the poster shoot of the film, Katrina Kaif was decked up in a quarter-sleeved deep-purple mini dress, which was accentuated by white dotted accents. The thin brown belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The diva completed her look with a pair of flip-flops and upped her look with a chain neckpiece. She let loose her statement tresses and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Katrina Kaif In A Striped Tee And Brown Bottoms At the La Tomatina festival in Buñol, Katrina Kaif was seen sporting a sleeveless white tee, which featured dark-green striped patterns. She paired her tee with brown-hued bottoms and went jewellery-free. The actress covered her front tresses with a printed headband and let loose the remaining wet tresses. Pointed brows and light pink lip shade rounded out her look. Katrina Kaif In A White Gown For the featured song titled Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein, Katrina Kaif was dressed like a pretty Christian bride. She wore a strappy plunging-neckline white bodycon gown, which featured flared hem and front slit. The actress notched up her look with a pair of silver-toned studs and slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, soft blush, and glossy lip shade elevated her look. Katrina let loose her fringe-detailed long tresses loose and adorned it with a pretty white floral tiara.

We absolutely loved all these fashionable looks of Katrina Kaif. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cheers to the entire team of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara!