Kaif Sisters, Katrina And Isabelle Look Pretty As Peach In Their Pink Dresses But Who Looked Better?
Kaif sisters, Katrina and Isabelle Kaif are among the most gorgeous sisters in the Bollywood industry. The siblings are also fashion enthusiasts and they quite regularly update us with their fashionable outfits. However, during the lockdown, they obviously wore casual outfits but before that, they gave us a lot of fashion goals. On different occasions, both Katrina and Isabelle wooed us with their pink dresses once and we have decoded their pink dresses for you. So, tell us who looked better according to you.
Katrina Kaif's Pink Dress
For the Kay Beauty Press Day, Katrina Kaif looked absolutely gorgeous in her pink dress that was one-shouldered and splashed in the baby pink shade. It was a structured dress with a cape on one shoulder. The cape featured soft pleats and Katrina accessorised her look with dainty earrings and chic ring. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The side-parted long tresses rounded out her avatar.
Isabelle Kaif's Pink Dress
For the Lakme Fashion Week finale, Isabelle Kaif had donned a Gauri & Nainika dress that was so pretty and she looked totally cute. Her off-shouldered dress was also dipped in a light pink hue and accentuated by origami-folded huge rose accent, which added to the dramatic layer. She paired her dress with beige sandals. Her makeup was enhanced by pink cheekbones, dark pink lip shade, dark kohl. The impeccable ponytail completed her look.
So, whose pink dress did you like more? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Katrina Kaif's Instagram/Isabelle Kaif's Instagram