Sooryavanshi Actress Katrina Kaif’s Floral Lehenga Is What You Can Flaunt At Your Bestie’s Sangeet

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi is all set to hit the cinemas on 27 March, 2020 and the actress is back again raising the temperature with her fashionable looks. After giving us a pretty orange dress goal at the trailer launch event, Katrina stunned us yet again with a beautiful dress as she stepped out to promote her film. She kickstarted the promotions in a gorgeous floral lehenga and looked no less than a diva. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, for Sooryavanshi promotions on Kapil Sharma's show, Katrina Kaif was decked up in a lovely floral lehenga designed by the ace designer Sabyasachi. It was a white-hued flared skirt, which was accentuated by pretty multi-hued florals. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she teamed it with a matching sleeveless blouse and draped an equally beautiful dupatta. The actress completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with heavy gold-toned chandelier earrings that featured multi-hued pearl drop detailing.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Katrina slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and matte pink lip shade elevated her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses.

Katrina Kaif looked absolutely phenomenal in her floral attire and it's perfect for your bestie's sangeet ceremony. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Katrina Kaif

