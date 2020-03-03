Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday And Other Divas Paint The Town Orange With Their Lovely Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

From formal meetings to film promotions, the Bollywood divas always have a lot of events to attend. At each event, we see these actresses putting their best fashion foot forward. This season seems to be the season of orange as many divas have been spotted sporting orange or tangerine-hued outfits these days. From mini dress to top and pants, the pretty ladies including Katrina Kaif, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra have painted the town orange as they attended events. So, let us take a close look at their orange outfits, which gave us major goals.

Katrina Kaif In A Midi Dress Lately, for the trailer launch of her upcoming film Sooryavanshi, Katrina Kaif donned a cut-sleeved sweetheart-neckline orange midi dress, which came from the label Dolce & Gabbana. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her dress was accentauted by sharp pleats and she completed her look with a pair of nude-hued heels from Aldo Shoes. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops from Minerali store and let loose her mid-parted tresses loose. Filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look. Mira Rajput Kapoor In A Crop Tee And Pants For a recent event, Mira Rajput opted for a half-sleeved round-collar crop tee from the label Bobo, which was splashed in multi-colours. Styled by Delna Nallaseth, she paired her tee with high-waist ankle-length orange pants from Diyarajvvir. The diva completed her look with yellow heels by Dyuti Bansal and accessorised her look with a gold-toned wrist-watch and yellow nail paint. Mira pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat ponytail and upped her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and glossy lip tint. Ananya Panday In A One-Shoulder Dress Ananya Panday sported a one-shoulder tangerine-hued dress by the designer duo Shivan & Narresh. Styled by Ami Patel, her dress featured sharp pleats and asymmetrical hem. The black statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of transparent-strapped tie-up matching heels. With minimal jewellery, Ananya elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. The actress left her side-parted wavy tresses loose. Shilpa Shetty Kundra In Co-ords For her upcoming film Nikamma promotions on Bigg Boss 13, Shilpa Shetty Kundra wore an orange-hued co-ord set from the label Oh Polly. Styled by Mohit Rai, her outfit consisted of a full-sleeved round-collar crop top, which was accentuated by silver embellishments. She paired it with matching wrap mini skirt that featured asymmetrical hem. The actress completed her look with a pair of tri-coloured (yellow, black & orange) heels from Jimmy Choo and accessorised her look with minimal jewellery from Gehna Jewellers and Diamantina Fine Jewels. Shilpa Shetty let loose her mid-parted layered tresses and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

We absolutely loved the orange outfits of these divas. Whose outfit did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Katrina Kaif, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty Kundra