ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday And Other Divas Paint The Town Orange With Their Lovely Outfits

    By
    |

    From formal meetings to film promotions, the Bollywood divas always have a lot of events to attend. At each event, we see these actresses putting their best fashion foot forward. This season seems to be the season of orange as many divas have been spotted sporting orange or tangerine-hued outfits these days. From mini dress to top and pants, the pretty ladies including Katrina Kaif, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra have painted the town orange as they attended events. So, let us take a close look at their orange outfits, which gave us major goals.

    Array

    Katrina Kaif In A Midi Dress

    Lately, for the trailer launch of her upcoming film Sooryavanshi, Katrina Kaif donned a cut-sleeved sweetheart-neckline orange midi dress, which came from the label Dolce & Gabbana. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her dress was accentauted by sharp pleats and she completed her look with a pair of nude-hued heels from Aldo Shoes. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops from Minerali store and let loose her mid-parted tresses loose. Filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look.

    Array

    Mira Rajput Kapoor In A Crop Tee And Pants

    For a recent event, Mira Rajput opted for a half-sleeved round-collar crop tee from the label Bobo, which was splashed in multi-colours. Styled by Delna Nallaseth, she paired her tee with high-waist ankle-length orange pants from Diyarajvvir. The diva completed her look with yellow heels by Dyuti Bansal and accessorised her look with a gold-toned wrist-watch and yellow nail paint. Mira pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat ponytail and upped her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and glossy lip tint.

    Array

    Ananya Panday In A One-Shoulder Dress

    Ananya Panday sported a one-shoulder tangerine-hued dress by the designer duo Shivan & Narresh. Styled by Ami Patel, her dress featured sharp pleats and asymmetrical hem. The black statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of transparent-strapped tie-up matching heels. With minimal jewellery, Ananya elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. The actress left her side-parted wavy tresses loose.

    Array

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra In Co-ords

    For her upcoming film Nikamma promotions on Bigg Boss 13, Shilpa Shetty Kundra wore an orange-hued co-ord set from the label Oh Polly. Styled by Mohit Rai, her outfit consisted of a full-sleeved round-collar crop top, which was accentuated by silver embellishments. She paired it with matching wrap mini skirt that featured asymmetrical hem. The actress completed her look with a pair of tri-coloured (yellow, black & orange) heels from Jimmy Choo and accessorised her look with minimal jewellery from Gehna Jewellers and Diamantina Fine Jewels. Shilpa Shetty let loose her mid-parted layered tresses and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

    We absolutely loved the orange outfits of these divas. Whose outfit did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Katrina Kaif, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty Kundra

    More KATRINA KAIF News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue