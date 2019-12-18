Mira Rajput Kapoor Steps Out In A Black Embellished Gown And We Are Awestruck Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor is absolutely stylish and gorgeous. She has been giving oodles of fashion inspiration to us. Recently, the star wife stunned us with her black embellished gown as she stepped out in the city. So, let us take a close look at her beautiful gown and decode it.

So, Mira Rajput Kapoor stunned us in a sleeveless round-collar plunging neckline floor-length black gown. Her gown was accentuated by embellishments and thigh-high side slit. Her bodycon gown was extended by single-layered ruffle at the hemline. She completed her look with a pair of black heels and accessorised her look with a few bangles and rings.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Minimal base marked by filled pointed brows, black eye liner, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Mira Rajput let loose her side-parted highlighted wavy tresses.

Mira Rajput Kapoor looked gorgeous in her black embellished gown. What do you think about her attire? Do let us know in the comment section.