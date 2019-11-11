Abhishek-Aishwarya Or Shahid-Mira, Whose Attire At Ambani's Pre-Wedding Bash Did We Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor graced the pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani's niece, Nayantara Kothari. They were dressed in traditional outfits but we liked the ethnic wear of one couple more than the other. So, let's find which couple's fashion we liked more.

Abhishek Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked classy in their outfits. While Abhishek wore an all-black outfit that consisted of a crisp jacket, pants, and a pink pocketsquare, Aishwarya Rai wore a simple red anarkali suit that was plain and simple with golden embellished border. She paired her attire with glittering juttis. She accessorised her look with drop earrings and the makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and sleek tresses.

Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor were dressed in more contemporary outfits. So, Shahid wore a subtly-done ivory jacket and straight-fit pyjamas with shiny brown loafers. Mira Rajput wore a rosewood pink sari that was accentuated by a ruffled statement neckline. She carried a shiny clutch with her and upped her look with a dazzling choker. The makeup was dewy and a neat ponytail rounded out her avatar.

We liked Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's outfits more. So, whose outfit and look did you like more? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.