Florals And Velvet, Shahid And Mira Kapoor’s Outfits Were Elaborate At Isha Ambani’s Wedding

Shahid And Mira

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor kept it elaborate at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding. Their outfits were vibrant and a departure from minimal numbers. They stunned us with bold shades and dramatic prints. Let's decode their outfits of the day.

Mira went for one of the most unconventional numbers at the event. She wore a velvet ethnic lehenga by Anita Dongre and had mercury soaring notches higher. Her lehenga was splashed in the darkest shade of maroon and accentuated by intricate silver motifs. It was an old-fashioned outfit and had an essence of Mughal fashion sensibilities. Mira also carried a matching heavy dupatta with her. Her makeup was beautifully done with a pink lip shade and she accessorised her look with ethnic danglers.

Shahid Mira Isha Ambani

Shahid went for muted hues and wore an outfit by Siddhartha Tytler. His sherwani was dipped in an earthy shade and enhanced by black-coloured floral accents. He teamed his kurta with straight-fit pyjamas and formal shoes. So, how did you find their outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 12:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 13, 2018
     

