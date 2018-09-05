Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's Casual Style Will Beckon You To Take A Beach Vacay With Your Partner

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are making fashionable splashes. This time, the husband-wife duo kept it casual as they were spotted together in the city. They wore spring-inspired dresses in the monsoons and cheered us up mid-week.

Mira Rajput, who doesn't shy away from being papped, wore a cute little dress that we thought was a dress goal for millennials. Her dress was asymmetrical and featured ruffled accents. It was an off-shoulder dress with flared sleeves. Her dress was flowy and must have given a fashion inspiration to would-be moms. The dress was splashed in dark blue hue and featured sleek stripes.

Mira notched up her look with colourful blue and red flat sandals and her flower-shaped red-hued studs were eye-catching. Her makeup was natural and nude and the impeccable ponytail rounded off her look.

Shahid, on the other hand, wore a simple white tee and paired it with a black-collared jacket. His shorts gave us major beach vacay vibes as they were accentuated by green-hued palm trees. Shahid completed his look with white sports shoes.

Don't you all think they make a cute couple?