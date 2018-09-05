Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's Casual Style Will Beckon You To Take A Beach Vacay With Your Partner

By
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are making fashionable splashes. This time, the husband-wife duo kept it casual as they were spotted together in the city. They wore spring-inspired dresses in the monsoons and cheered us up mid-week.

Shahid Kapoor fashion

Mira Rajput, who doesn't shy away from being papped, wore a cute little dress that we thought was a dress goal for millennials. Her dress was asymmetrical and featured ruffled accents. It was an off-shoulder dress with flared sleeves. Her dress was flowy and must have given a fashion inspiration to would-be moms. The dress was splashed in dark blue hue and featured sleek stripes.

Mira Rajput fashion

Mira notched up her look with colourful blue and red flat sandals and her flower-shaped red-hued studs were eye-catching. Her makeup was natural and nude and the impeccable ponytail rounded off her look.

Shahid Kapoor movies

Shahid, on the other hand, wore a simple white tee and paired it with a black-collared jacket. His shorts gave us major beach vacay vibes as they were accentuated by green-hued palm trees. Shahid completed his look with white sports shoes.

Mira Rajput family

Don't you all think they make a cute couple?

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue