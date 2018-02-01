LFW 2018: Shahid-Mira Relived Their Wedding Moments As Anita Dongre's Couple Showstopper

Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput look like King & Queen at Lakme Fashion Week; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput walked as a beautiful couple for Anita Dongre at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018.

Shahid looked pretty handsome in a white sherwani suit while Mira was donning a white lehenga choli. While Shahid's sherwani had no patterns on its body, Mira's lehenga had motif prints all over which made her look extremely pretty.

Along with the lehenga, Mira wore matching jewellery and some pretty floral hair accessories.

The duo totally relived their wedding moments in this attire and they are by far the cutest couple showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week 2018.

While we had our eyes hooked on the couple, the models too followed them wearing some amazing outfits from the designer's latest couture.

Did you also like the couple's ramp OOTDs? Let us know.