Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's Cute Pic Is Giving Us Some Stylish Couple Goals

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been giving us couple goals. They are stylish and they know that too well. While, Shahid had been wooing us fashionably since a very long time, Mira has surprised us. With no background in the film or fashion industry, Mira's fashion sense is as awesome as any other B-town diva.

Recently, the couple stepped out looking so made-for-each-other. It was a candid pic and we couldn't stop crushing over them. The pic had Shahid looking affectionately at his wife's baby bump as she slowly walked down the lane with her husband.

And we were impressed seeing Mira in a shirt dress that looked casual, effortlessly cool, and so street-style worthy. We are sure many young girls are taking down style notes now. Her ivory dress featured small black prints and was every inch breezy. She also enhanced her look by tying a matching cloth to her attire.

She accessorised her look with a chic handbag, white sports shoes, and kickass shades. Her hubby Shahid was also dressed casually in a grey-hued tee and complementing shorts. He also teamed his look with sports shoes and a cap.

Well, Mira and Shahid left us awwing in this pic and we hope they keep on doing that forever and ever.