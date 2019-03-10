Abhishek, Aishwarya, And Aaradhya Played With Bright Hues And Prints For The Wedding Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their daughter, Aaradhya played with hues and contrasts. They didn't colour-coordinate their outfits at all for the grand wedding but looked beautiful together. The trio went for bright shades and completely left us speechless. Let's take a look at their ensembles.

Speaking about Aishwarya first, she wore a blue lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Her royal blue lehenga was intricately embellished in silver accents and she absolutely exuded grandeur with her ensemble. Aishwarya also gracefully draped a complementing dupatta and teamed her ensemble with silver kada, delicate rings, sleek earrings, and a dainty maangtikka. She highlighted her look with a pink lip shade and the sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Backed by modern sensibilities, Abhishek wore a printed orange kurta by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and he paired it with white pyjamas and silver loafers. Aaradhya looked pretty in a baby pink embellished lehenga and she teamed her outfit with delicate bangles, neckpiece, and earrings. So, how did you find their outfits and looks? Let us know that in the comment section.