Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks Heavenly And Gives Bridal Goals With This Red And Gold Sharara

Posed contemplatively against the backdrop of the azure lake, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked out of this world in her traditional outfit. The gorgeous actress wore a Manish Malhotra number for an exhibition inauguration event in Doha. It was a bridal look and with this number, we are sure Aishwarya has inspired a number of ladies looking forward to festive occasions.

Aishwarya made a strong case for quintessential bridal hues-red and gold. She wore a sharara that was elaborate and magnificently embroidered. The kurta was half-sleeved and beautifully adorned with intricate floral embroidery in a golden hue. The flared bottoms were plain but accentuated by a striped border. Aishwarya gracefully carried a red and golden textured dupatta with her. We thought it was a stunning fashion moment.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, she spruced up her traditional avatar with meticulously done gold jhumkis, ethnic complementing bangles, and contemporary rings. Her makeup was impeccably done and balanced her look. The makeup was highlighted by subtly contoured cheekbones, light pink lip shade, and soft kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look. So, what do you think of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's attire and look? Let us know in the comment section.