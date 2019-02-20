ENGLISH

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gave Her All-black Ensemble A Glamorous Update

    By
    |
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Airport Look

    About last night, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at the airport. The actress made a vibrant appearance and beckoned us to think beyond the basics. She gave her casual airport ensemble a glamorous touch and we loved how simply she spruced up her airport avatar. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Style

    The actress stepped out channelling the spirit of boss ladies. She wore an all-black outfit that consisted of a satiny camisole and a tight pair of matching pants. She even teamed her attire with pointed black boots. However, the eye-catching element of her ensemble was not the black hue, it was the exquisitely printed jacket. Yes, her vibrant pink long jacket with abstract designs was what elevated her look. With this bright addition, Aishwarya gave us cues on how to look humbly fashionable.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Fashion

    She carried a smart brown bag with her and accessorised her look minimally with a watch and chic ring. The makeup was highlighted by dewy touches and marked by a bold red lip shade and well-defined kohl. The side-swept tresses rounded out her airport avatar. So, how did you find Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's airport look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan News

     

