We Love Aishwarya's Floral Jacket But Was Her Overall Look Wow-worthy? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently spotted at the Lalkaar concert and she surprised us with a casual-meets-sophisticated look. The actress had some interesting teaming of outfits but was her final look wow-worthy? Let's find out.

The statement piece in Aishwarya's outfit was the long Rohit Bal jacket, which we thought was exquisite. It was an ivory floor-length cape jacket, which was full-sleeved and adorned with a rich sprinkle of floral accents. The embroidery was meticulously done and particularly the hem area came alive with floral details. The sleeves were accentuated by gold embellished intricate floral work. It was a painstakingly beautiful jacket but it lost its thunder as she paired it with a very casual metallic top and black pants. The richness of Aishwarya's jacket was largely diminished by the regular top and pants.

She teamed her ensemble with platform sandals, which didn't go very well with her outfit. The makeup was dewy and highlighted by a vibrant red lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted layered tresses cascaded gently on her shoulders. So, what do you think about Aishwarya's attire and the look? Let us know that in the comment section.