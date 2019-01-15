ENGLISH

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks Absolutely Graceful In Her Cream And Gold Ethnic Suit

There are certain colour combinations, which can make you stand apart in an instant. One such hue combination is cream and gold. Understated and classy, this colour combination is highly seen in traditional outfits. The latest celebrity to wear a cream and gold attire was none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actress looked graceful in her ethnic suit, which she wore for the Raag Shayari event.

Designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, this outfit of hers consisted of a short kurta that featured a slit round neckline and she teamed it with palazzo pants, which matched with her suit. Her attire was plain-hued but accentuated by subtle golden embellishment and intricately done borders in gold. She completed her ensemble with a matching dupatta, which notched up her look.

Aishwarya paired her outfit with meticulously done juttis, which were also done in cream and gold. The prolific actress spruced up her look with a chic watch and sleek gold danglers. Aishwarya enhanced her ethnic avatar with a dewy-toned makeup, which was marked by a deep red lip shade and soft kohl. The side-swept burgundy tresses wrapped up her traditional quotient. So, how did you find Aishwarya's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 11:12 [IST]
