Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Pantsuit Can Make For A Perfect Streetwear

At a recent event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted wearing an olive green suit, which we thought was pretty unusual in terms of structure. It was an anti-fit pantsuit that seemed fuss-free. It was casual wear and looked more like streetwear.

Her outfit of the day included a long coat that was flared and featured exaggerated sleeves and her bottoms were a bit voluminous too. Yes, it was rare to see Aishwarya in something anti-structure but then she pulled it off with a lot of confidence. She paired her ensemble with black-hued strappy heels, which went well with her attire.

While her attire was all things cool, her makeup was not something that complemented her ensemble. Had her makeup been nude-toned, it would have looked better. Her makeup was dewy and highlighted by a bold red lip shade and eye shadow. Though, the sleek burgundy tresses added to her look. However, the gold neckpiece spruced up her avatar. Aishwarya looked pretty but there were a few minus points about her look. How did you find her look? Let us know that in the comment section.