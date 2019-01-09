ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Pantsuit Can Make For A Perfect Streetwear

By
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Fashion

At a recent event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted wearing an olive green suit, which we thought was pretty unusual in terms of structure. It was an anti-fit pantsuit that seemed fuss-free. It was casual wear and looked more like streetwear.

Her outfit of the day included a long coat that was flared and featured exaggerated sleeves and her bottoms were a bit voluminous too. Yes, it was rare to see Aishwarya in something anti-structure but then she pulled it off with a lot of confidence. She paired her ensemble with black-hued strappy heels, which went well with her attire.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Style

While her attire was all things cool, her makeup was not something that complemented her ensemble. Had her makeup been nude-toned, it would have looked better. Her makeup was dewy and highlighted by a bold red lip shade and eye shadow. Though, the sleek burgundy tresses added to her look. However, the gold neckpiece spruced up her avatar. Aishwarya looked pretty but there were a few minus points about her look. How did you find her look? Let us know that in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 12:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 9, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue