Divine And Fierce, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is The Modern Queen In This Dramatic Sweeping Gown

Aishwarya Rai looks sassy as she walks the Ramp for Manish Malhotra's fashion show in Doha | Boldsky
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Showstopper Manish Malhotra

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was once again the showstopper for Manish Malhotra and this time the gorgeous diva brought the curtains down in Doha. The actress walked down the ramp as a finale showstopper at the Fashion Weekend International 2018 in Qatar. A dear friend and a muse of the designer, Aishwarya looked resplendent at the show.

Well, it is always a special moment to see Aishwarya sashaying down the ramp and she always leave fashion connoisseurs speechless. And this time was no different, as Aishwarya dazzled the audience with her elegant walk and dramatic gown.

Aishwarya Rai Manish Malhotra

She wore an ombré gown that was every inch theatrical and represented the sensibilities of women, unapologetic about their sensuality. It was a divine number crafted for a woman of substance, who defies the stereotypes. Kept in tune with the latest trends, the gown was radiantly embellished and sequinned. It was updated with red-hued appliques on the neckline area and featured sheer cape or kaftan sleeves, which made her attire more breathtaking. 

Her outfit also featured nuanced details in terms of intricate 3D embellishments and meticulous floral threadwork. The waves of ruffles at the end of the handcrafted gown enhanced the jaw-dropping effect. It made Aishwarya's attire fiercer and outstanding. We must say that this was one of Manish Malhotra's best outfit ever.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Showstopper

Her makeup was bold and gave definitions to her look. It was accentuated by heavy kohl, highlighted cheekbones, and muted-toned lip shade. However, it was her hairdo that grabbed more attention. Her puffed hair was tied into a romantic bun and adorned with deep blue flowers, which we thought perfectly complemented her avatar.

So, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan totally gave us an outstanding outfit of the day. We are at a loss for words, are you too?

